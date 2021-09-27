Robert G. Harrison
Robert G. Harrison, 91, resident of Greenwood, widower of Florence Joann Mewbourn Harrison, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Magnolia Manor.
Born October 9, 1929, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William Henry and Helen Henry Harrison. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Robert was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon.
Surviving are his daughter, Carol H. Henderson and husband Greg of Ninety Six; a son, Robert Craig Harrison of Hickory Grove; two sisters, Margaret Wallen of Greenwood and Mildred Courtney of Florida; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bryant Sims officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
