Robert Edward "Bobby" Garvin, 71, resident of West Durst Avenue passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at National Health Care of Clinton.
Born October 3, 1949, in Greenwood he was a son of late Willie Roscoe and Betty Rebecca Smith Garvin, he was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed with Capsugel over 35 years.
Surviving are three sons, Robert Edward Garvin, Jr., Josh and wife Mai Garvin all of Greenwood, Rhett and wife Kimberly Garvin of Snyder, Oklahoma; a daughter Bobbie Garvin and husband Sean of Greenwood; two brothers Bill and Marlene Garvin of Greenwood, Ben and Lynn Garvin of Easley; a sister Betty Newby of McCormick; grandchildren Annie, Laila, Stella, Max, Jordan, Haddon, Bryson, Emily Grace, Kalynn, Taylor, Cooper, and McKensie. Additionally, surviving is Bobby's ex-wife, Connie Cooper-Taylor and his "husband-in-law" Robert Taylor.
Memorial Services will be conducted 2 PM Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Philip Howle officiating. Please adhere to current to CDC guidelines to social distancing.
For those who feel more comfortable at home Robert's Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting Bobby's Tribute Wall at www.blythfueralhome.com where online condolences can also be made.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Tuesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Promise 104 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation will be assisting the Garvin Family.