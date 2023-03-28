Robert Earl Davenport

LAURENS — Robert Earl Davenport, 80, of Laurens, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Lenard Marion Davenport and Lillian Viola Burton Davenport Hollingsworth. He was formerly employed with Startex Plant, where he worked in the weave room and was a US Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.