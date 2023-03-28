LAURENS — Robert Earl Davenport, 80, of Laurens, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Lenard Marion Davenport and Lillian Viola Burton Davenport Hollingsworth. He was formerly employed with Startex Plant, where he worked in the weave room and was a US Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Perry of Abbeville, and Barbara Mount (Buddy) of Spartanburg; brother, Rayford Hollingsworth (Debbie) of Batesburg; grandsons, Cody Lindquist of Spartanburg and Dalton Davenport; niece, Shelby Tumblin; nephew, Bryan Tumblin (Sheila), both of Laurens; and great-niece and nephew, Heather Staton and Blake Tumblin.
He was preceded in death by his children, Lisa Merritt and Robert Wayne Davenport; sisters, Melda Tumblin and Marline Westbury; and brother, Donnie Davenport.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Waterloo.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Highway 72 221E, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.burtoncenter.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.