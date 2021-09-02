Commander Robert E. "Bob" Seawright, (USN-Retired), 85, resident of Hunters Creek, widower of Diane Sprague Seawright, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Wesley Commons.
Born June 15, 1936, in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Robert S. "Pete" and Annie Laura McAllister Seawright. He was a 1954 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, attended Clemson A&M College and was a 1959 graduate of Western Carolina University. He was retired from the US Navy, having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam Conflict. He was retired as purchasing manager from Warner Lambert in Greenwood.
A member of South Main Street Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Dr. Richard Carter Sunday School Class of the church.
Surviving are a daughter, Erica S. and husband Grant Duncan of Marietta, GA; a brother, Jack A. and wife Becky Seawright of Gainesville, FL; two grandsons, Andrew W. and wife Erin Duncan of Atlanta, and Matthew E. Duncan of Marietta; and a niece and nephews.
He was predeceased by two children, Deborah B. Shepherd and Andrew E. Seawright.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Toby Frost and Dr. Richard Carter officiating.
Honorary escort will be members of the Dr. Richard Carter Sunday School Class.
The family will be at the home in Hunters Creek and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, Pediatrics Department, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com; those wishing to correspond by cards and letters may send those to Erica Duncan, P.O. Box 51283, Greenwood, SC 29649.
