Robert Darrel "Shorty" Mason

Robert Darrel "Shorty" Mason, 60, resident of 202 Driftwood Drive, husband of Hope Smith Mason, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born September 25, 1961, he was a son of Gertrude Strawhorn Mason and the late Dewey O. Mason. Shorty was a Greenwood High School graduate and a US Army Veteran. He was employed with Magna Drive Automotive, and was an avid Gamecock fan, antique car enthusiast, and was a loving husband, father, and friend.

He was a member of Harris Baptist Church and the Mathews Masonic Lodge # 358, A.F.M

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Lauren Grace Mason of Ninety Six; two brothers, Dennis (Kim) Mason of Ninety Six, and Eugene (Melissa) Mason of Ware Shoals; and a sister, Joyce McCartha of Chappells.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Lindsey Isabella Mason; and a brother, Dewey Clyde Mason.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harris Baptist Church, with Rev. Frank Thomas and Rev. Phillip Howle officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at there respective homes and will receive friends from 10-11 Saturday morning at the church.

We would like to thank the staff in the Intensive Care Unit and Tower 8 at Self Regional Healthcare and their kindness and loving care during Shorty's illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649, and Siloam Baptist Church, 2409 Siloam Church Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Mason family.

