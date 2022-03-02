PAULINE — Robert "Bob" Carlisle Parrott, 79, of Pauline, SC, passed away Saturday, February 26th, surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
He was the son of Carlisle "Polly" Parrott and Viola Wilkie Parrott of Greenwood, SC. He graduated from Greenwood High School and attended the University of South Carolina on a Navy ROTC scholarship, graduating as an Ensign with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1965.
He attended flight training at the Naval Air Training Command at Pensacola, Florida before receiving his Aviator wings in 1966. He served in VA - 75, "The Sunday Punchers" as a Naval Aviator on the USS Kitty Hawk, flying 70 bombing missions over North Vietnam in the A-6 Intruder. He retired from Naval service as a Lieutenant in 1969.
After his years of service in the Navy, he went to work as head of engineering for Engineered Products in 1976, before transitioning to an instrumental role in starting Engineered Products Computer Systems in 1979. Engineered Products Computer Systems later became Jobscope Manufacturing Software, where Bob served as VP of International Sales. He continued to work in documentation and training until his death.
He was an active member of Bethel United Methodist church serving as a treasurer for the last 17 years, and finance committee member, usher, and confirmation sponsor.
Bob was never more at home than when he was on his tractor, working in his greenhouse, pulling grandkids on hayrides through the woods and enjoying God's beautiful creation along with his wife, Peggy. He was a wonderful story teller (most of which were appropriate), and he loved to say the group blessing at family events although he never got through a single blessing without getting a little teary as he thanked the Lord for all our blessings. He loved to sing and play the banjo with friends, and he was never one to turn down an evening cocktail.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Hyatt Parrott; his two children, Rob Parrott and Salley Cathcart (Richard); and his three stepchildren, Tony Powell (Mary), Tim Powell (Missy), and Tracie Powell-Wilkin (Mike). They had 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom knew him lovingly as their Pop.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, March 5th at 2:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Bethel UMC. The family will receive friends before the service starting at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. A private ceremony following the service will take place at the family home.