CALHOUN FALLS — Robert Lee Cann, 89, husband of Martha Creswell Cann, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 2, 1931 in Calhoun Falls, SC to the late Berry Thompson and Annie Crocker Cann.
Mr. Cann attended Calhoun Falls High School, was employed in the textile industry for 59 years and involved with the SC National Guard for four years. He was a life-long member of Northside Baptist Church serving on numerous committees. Mr. Cann's favorite past time was working and tending his farm. He was also a member of the Calhoun Falls Lion's Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cann was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Caroline Reese Zajicek, sisters-in-law, Peggy Cann and Fannie Bell White and brothers-in-law, Joe White and Charles Creswell.
He is survived by his wife, Martha, of 68 years; daughters, Teresa C. Jacks (Frank), Lee Anne C. Powell (Al), Robbie C. Caldwell (Rock) and Beth C. Storey (Blake); a brother, Billy T. Cann; ten grandchildren, Christen Zajicek (Joe), Morgan Hanna (Curt), Kari Booth (Chad), Meghan Harris (Wesley), Brantley Caldwell (Carrie), Kayla Overholt (Reuben), E-4 Ellison Bedford 'Bert' Storey, currently stationed in Germany with the 173rd Airborne, Austin Powell (April), Samantha Jo Storey and Robert Lee Storey; and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1:30PM - 2:30PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls. A Celebration of Mr. Cann's Life will begin at 3:00PM in the church sanctuary. Graveside services will be held immediately following the service in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The Cann family would like to say a special thank you to Patrice Adams, Elaine Martin and Kevin Garrison of Agape Care for their special care rendered during this time.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Cann, may be sent to Agape Care South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or New Salem/Latimer Cemetery Fund, c/o FCCF, PO Box 582, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
A message of condolence of may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the family during this time.