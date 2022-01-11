CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Robert C. Postell, age 82, husband of Sharon Jones Postell, departed this life on January 6, 2022 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was the son of Mayes and Rosa Dawson Postell.

Graveside services will be Thursday January 13, 2022 at noon in the cemetery of Brownoh AME Church. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please follow COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.

