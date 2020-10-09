Mr. Robert C. Case, recently a resident of Wesley Commons, departed this earth on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Mr. Case was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on February 20, 1932. He was the second son of Arthur D. Case, Sr. and Beatrice Yates Case. He graduated from Arlington High School in Poughkeepsie and then attended New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler, where he received his Bachelor's Degree of Marine Engineering in 1954. Mr. Case's graduate studies in Nuclear Engineering and Propeller Design were accomplished at the university of Michigan and MIT.
During the next twelve years, he worked in Washington, DC, in the US Navy Department's Bureau of Ships and then the US Coast Guard Headquarters Naval Engineering Division, where he became Chief of the Machinery Design Division.
Most of Mr. Case's maritime career was spent employed by Bird-Johnson Company, a New England manufacturer of large controllable pitch propellers, where he was initially employed as a Project Engineer/Program Manager for several multi-ship contractors for the US Navy. He eventually became Vice President of Government Affairs for Bird-Johnson in Washington, DC. He was a member of A.S.M.E, A.S.N.E., S.N.A.M.E., and the author of several technical papers on gas turbine propulsion and controllable pitch propellor designs. He retired from Bird-Johnson in 1992 and taught physics and math and a school in Beaufort for a few years.
The love of his life, former Joanne Robison of St. Petersburg, FL, married him in 1955 and supported him in his endeavors all over the world for more than 60 years. They had two children, a son, William Case and a daughter, Diane Doucette.
Mr. Case is proceeded in death by his wife, Joanne Robison Case.
Surviving are his two children, William Case, of Massachusetts and his daughter, Diane Doucette, of Massachusetts; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
