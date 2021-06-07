NINETY SIX — Robert E. "Bob" Crowell, age 89, of Ninety Six, SC, passed away June 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born May 25, 1932, in Lockhart, SC, he was a son of the late Robert L. Crowell and Lois Parker Crowell Lopez, and attended Lockhart schools.
He was retired from Torrington Bearing Company of Clinton, SC, where he and Mrs. Crowell lived for many years before moving to Ninety Six. Mr. Crowell was a member of Warren Baptist Church. He was a Combat Veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a Field Artillery Forward Observer Sergeant with the 3rd Infantry Division, 39th Field Artillery Battalion.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his daughter Theresa C. Woolum of Greenwood; and his son, Ricky E. Crowell (Carol) of Clinton; three grandchildren Jason Woolum (Jamie), Jeremy Woolum, and Lauren Crowell; three great-grandchildren Katie Woolum, Eli Doolittle, and Liz Duncan.
Mr. Crowell was predeceased by his wife Harriet B. Crowell, sisters, Beatrice C. Ryan, Ellen C. Culpepper and brothers, William H. Crowell Sr. and Franklin D. Crowell.
There are no services at this time, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Crowell family with arrangements.