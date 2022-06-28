Robert Bentley ‘Ben’ Harrison

WARE SHOALS — Robert Bentley “Ben” Harrison, 58, resident of Ware Shoals, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Ware Shoals Manor.

Born November 7, 1963, in Pell City, AL, he was a son of the late Robert M. and Winnie Bentley Harrison. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving are two brothers, Chris Harrison and wife Abby of Greenwood and Brett Ellison of Clinton; a sister, Kelly Simpson of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Faith Home Christian Recovery, 144 Faith Home Road Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Harrison family.