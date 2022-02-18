Robert Allen Harrison
Robert Allen Harrison, 69, also known as “Mighty Ox”, “Ox”, “Oxy Baby”, “Big Hand”, transitioned from labor to reward on February 13, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Greenwood, SC, to the late Grady Phillip Harrison and the late Mattie Elizabeth Neal Harrison.
Robert became a member of Bailey Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church at a young age. He was an active, devoted, and dedicated member of the church. He was a Steward, Sons of Allen, Senior Usher, a member of the Gospel Chorus, Men’s Choir, Senior Choir, and the Bailey Bethel Singing Convention. Robert had been the church pianist for many years and led numerous spiritual songs with his amazing, melodic, deep voice. He praised and worshipped God whenever he had an opportunity and didn’t mind honoring musical selection requests when asked.
Robert was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to all. Robert was a hard working family man who enjoyed working outdoors. He especially had a love for working on cars and trucks for family and friends.
Robert worked at several jobs throughout his life, but many will remember him as a bus driver for Boles Bus Lines and as a sanitation truck driver with the City of Greenwood, which he retired from after 17 years.
Robert was loved, respected, and appreciated. He affected many lives during his 69 years of life. He leaves to cherish his memories: his beautiful, loving wife Sarah Angelas Harrison of 48 years; three daughters, Reneka (Ivan) Williams of Cross Hill, SC, Yolanda (Sterling) Kemp of Greenwood, SC, and Erica Harrison of Greenville, SC; six sisters, Annie Ellen McKee of Anderson, SC, Mary Elizabeth Wideman and Sharleen Maria (Michael) Morton, both of Cokesbury, SC, Ruby Lee Harrison, Gladys Faye Culbreath, and Dorothy Jean Harrison, all of Greenwood, SC; three brothers, Arthur Phillip (Robbie) Harrison, Eddie James Harrison, and Rodney Andrew Harrison, all of Greenwood, SC; five grandchildren, Christopher Drennon, Pernell Harris, Jr., Iverson Williams, Ivan Williams, Jr., and Dyson Harrison-Kemp, and a Grand-dog, Memphis; one sister-in-law, Dr. Elaine Kennedy, of Greenwood, SC, and two brothers-in-law, Anthony Fuller and Gregory Fuller, both of Greenwood, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Bailey Bethel A.M.E Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Elder Derrick Scott. Viewing will be from 1-7 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.