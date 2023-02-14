Robert Alan "Bob" Walters

Commander Robert Alan "Bob" Walters, SC USN, 90, resident of Wesley Commons, husband of Willilou "Lou" Walters, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Hospice House.

Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, April 27, 1932, he was the son of the late H. LeRoy Walters and Mildred Agnes Higgins Walters. Bob was a graduate of North Plainfield High School and Union Junior College. Bob obtained his BA degree in economics from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio. He also received his Masters in management from Central Michigan University.

