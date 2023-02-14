Commander Robert Alan "Bob" Walters, SC USN, 90, resident of Wesley Commons, husband of Willilou "Lou" Walters, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Hospice House.
Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, April 27, 1932, he was the son of the late H. LeRoy Walters and Mildred Agnes Higgins Walters. Bob was a graduate of North Plainfield High School and Union Junior College. Bob obtained his BA degree in economics from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio. He also received his Masters in management from Central Michigan University.
Bob came to Greenwood in 1981 with Self Memorial as Director or Materials Management He is retired from the US Navy as Supply Corp Officer after twenty- four years of service.
US Navy Veteran and member of the Greenwood County Republican Party. Member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club. Founding member and past president and treasurer of the Star Fort Chapter of the Military Officers Association (MOAA). Past master and secretary of Greenwood Masonic Lodge #91, A.F.M. and post American Legion Past Commander of Post 20.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years are his children, Kathryn Masewicz (Dave), Cdr. Robert (Bob) A. Walters, Jr. (Kim), and Elizabeth (Beth) Walters, all of Columbia; two grandchildren, Olivia and Daniel Walters; and a brother, Bert Walters of Duxbury, MA.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Steve Keck officiating.
Burial with Full Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be at Edgewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Blackburn, Denny Burroughs, Bob Cureton, Dan Grubbs,Toby White, and Daniel Walters.
Honorary escort will be members of the Bible Class of Main Street United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends at 1:30-2:45 in the Drake Class of the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street Greenwood, SC 29646.