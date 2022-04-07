Robby Moore

Robert “Robby” Eugene Moore, 65, of 545 Deadfall Road, husband of Pam Gunter Moore, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late John Robert and Rosie Jones Moore. He was employed with Town and Country. Robby was a jack of all trades, especially when it came to building things and working with his hands. His granddaughter would always say ‘If it’s broke, Papa can fix it.’ He loved all kinds of music, but most importantly he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Moore of the home; his daughter, Stephanie Moore (James) of Greenwood; sisters, Pam Wooten and Teresa Scott; brother, Todd Moore; grandchildren, Desarae Moore, Lindsay Christoph, James Moore, Jr, and Kaeli Atkinson; and special niece, Tabitha Moore.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Laurel Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Gunter, Bradley Gunter, Denver Brown, Jim Lenave, Charlton Moore, and Josh DiBari.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to Robby’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

The family is at the home.

