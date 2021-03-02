Bobby Gene "Robby" Cannon, Jr., 38, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Sandra "Sandy" Padgett Cannon and the late Bobby Gene Cannon, Sr.
Robby is survived by his mother; cousins, Kim Freeman and Tina Smith and a half sister, Teresa Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father; a half-sister, Angela Gambrell and his maternal grandmother, Sara Padgett of Batesburg.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be conducted by Robby's friend and minister, Evangelist Noahleen Berry. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.