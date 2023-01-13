Robbie Thomason Lankford Wanda Rinker Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robbie Thomason LankfordUNION — Robbie Thomason Lankford, 82, widow of David Lankford, previously of Union, South Carolina, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Ware Shoals Manor.Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Robert R. and Dorothy Turner Thomason.She is survived by two sons, William Robert “Bobby” Vowell and Wesley Bruce Vowell; her siblings, Georgia Sample, Carolyn Brookshire, Rachel Wideman, Nora Bridges, Dottie Leopard and Beth Brown.Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Family is at their respective homes. Cremation Society of South Carolina, Westville Funerals, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dorothy Turner Thomason Graveside Wesley Bruce Vowell William Robert Vowell Service Robbie Thomason Lankford Sibling Most read stories Abbeville man dies in crash No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash Missing man located, reunited with family Altercation ends Dixie-Ware Shoals girls game, Dixie takes home win Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM Rotary Club and MOAA donate backpacks and ponchos Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization travels to Virginia Play exploring friendship of Lewis and Tolkien comes to Erskine Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces elections HSOG names Wells Volunteer of the Month