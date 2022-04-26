HODGES — Robbie Calhoun Woodard, 67, resident of Hodges, wife of James Eugene “Jimmy” Woodard, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 9, 1954, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sprott Puett and Elizabeth “Lib” Ann Clark Calhoun. Robbie was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Piedmont Technical College. She retired from Self Regional Healthcare after 41 years and was an avid reader and dearly loved her grandchildren.
She was a member of Cedarwood Community Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Patrick (Ashley) Woodard of Myrtle Beach; a daughter, Deanna (Chad) McKee of Williamston; a step-daughter, Meg (Ray) Hembree of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Adalyn McKee, Everett McKee, and Bryson Woodard; two brothers, John Robert “Johnny” Calhoun of Huntsville, AL, and Michael Allen “Mike” (Susan) Calhoun of Anderson; and a sister, Julie (Frank) Duncan of Greencastle, PA.
She was predeceased by a sister, Katherine “Kit” Ann C. Ware.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedarwood Community Church, with Rev. Clint Carter and Rev. Darrell Rooks officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the church Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedarwood Community Church Children’s Ministry, 17194 SC-72, Waterloo, SC 29384.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.