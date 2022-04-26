Robbie Calhoun Woodard

HODGES — Robbie Calhoun Woodard, 67, resident of Hodges, wife of James Eugene “Jimmy” Woodard, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born November 9, 1954, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sprott Puett and Elizabeth “Lib” Ann Clark Calhoun. Robbie was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Piedmont Technical College. She retired from Self Regional Healthcare after 41 years and was an avid reader and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She was a member of Cedarwood Community Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Patrick (Ashley) Woodard of Myrtle Beach; a daughter, Deanna (Chad) McKee of Williamston; a step-daughter, Meg (Ray) Hembree of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Adalyn McKee, Everett McKee, and Bryson Woodard; two brothers, John Robert “Johnny” Calhoun of Huntsville, AL, and Michael Allen “Mike” (Susan) Calhoun of Anderson; and a sister, Julie (Frank) Duncan of Greencastle, PA.

She was predeceased by a sister, Katherine “Kit” Ann C. Ware.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedarwood Community Church, with Rev. Clint Carter and Rev. Darrell Rooks officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the church Friday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedarwood Community Church Children’s Ministry, 17194 SC-72, Waterloo, SC 29384.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Woodard family.