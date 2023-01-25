Rinette McCarthy Wanda Rinker Jan 25, 2023 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CROSS HILL — Rinette Dubois McCarthy, 69, of Cross Hill, beloved wife of Kevin James McCarthy, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Arrangements will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Harley Crematory Hill Kevin James Mccarthy Funeral Home Hospice Wife Most read stories Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured GCSO cautions community after multiple car break-ins Fire damages Greenwood home Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation GCCF awards grant to Alston Wilkes Society Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for Midwinter Ball Students return to Lander Governor's School students attend McMaster Inauguration Greenwood community association managers earn international certification