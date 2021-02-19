Our son, Riley Allegretti was diagnosed with full trisomy 13 when I was just 20 weeks pregnant with him. Along with T13, he had an underdeveloped brain and heart. Riley was born on November 18, 2020 and gave us three strong, calm, beautiful breaths before going to Heaven. His life brought out the best in those both far and near. Friends, family, and strangers. We love and miss him dearly each and every day.
Riley will always be remembered by his loving parents, Zach and Eva; brother, Jackson and his sister, Charlotte Allegretti.
Memories and Condolences may be shared at MiltonShealy.com