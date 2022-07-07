Rico Leroy Morgan

Rico Leroy Morgan, 50, of 408-A Sample Road, husband of Tracey Oliver Morgan, departed this walk of life on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Lincolnton, Georgia, he is the son Leroy Morgan and the late Gladys Perrin Morgan.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father Leroy Morgan of Greenwood; his loving wife of 27 years, Tracey Morgan; two sons, Rico Leroy Morgan Jr., and Amori Tykei Morgan, both of Greenwood; one daughter, Tiesha Jamia Oliver of Greenwood; one brother, Marcus (Tracy) Morgan of Greenwood; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

