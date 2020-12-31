NINETY SIX — Rickey Daniels, 63, of 132 Davis Drive, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of Wilma Daniels Tribble and the late Ernest Deas. He was raised in the home of the late Willie Mae Williams, and he is preceded in death by a brother, Gabriel Barcelo.
He leaves to cherish his memories, five brothers, Linard Williams of Ninety Six, Charlie (Sharon) Oliphant of Newberry, SC, Julio (Trudy) Barcelo of San Diego, CA, Manuel Barcelo of Newberry, SC, and Jerold (Erica) Daniels of Houston, TX; one sister, Wandrea Boozer of Columbia, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Burial will follow at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.