COLUMBIA - Mr. Richman Delnore, Aka "Pie Ouzts" Campbell, 76, of 2520 High Circle, Columbia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Primsa Hospital in Columbia.
Born December 1, 1945, in Jamestown, Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William Harrison and Mary Elizabeth Sheppard (Campbell).
He was a graduate of Brewer High School and was employed as a road construction worker where he retired after several years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sons, Jeffery Sheppard, Richman Sheppard and Kelson Jeffery Reid; two brothers, Charles Bernard Sheppard and William Campbell, and his grandparents, Annie Lee Childs and William Childs.
Leaving to cherish his most fond and precious memories are; two daughters, Cassandra Sheppard of Greenwood and Christie Collier of Columbia; one son, Shug Moton of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Dexter Sheppard, Avian Sheppard, Dechelle Sheppard, Christopher Goode, Brandon Goode and Demetrius Goode all of Greenwood; one aunt, Frances Lee of Anderson, along with uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Cassandra Sheppard, 207 New Market St., Apt. 50 B, on Tuesday in Greenwood from 6-8 p.m.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Campbell family.
