HONEA PATH — Richard Wayne Allen was a resident of Honea Path for the past 40 years. He was born in Greenwood, SC, and attended Ware Shoals High School.
“Big Rick” was a fun loving soul who brought many smiles and so much laughter to anyone who met him. He was a loving man who so many depended on daily and will forever be missed!
He loved sports, camping, fishing, gardening, his pets and anything outdoors. He worked at Chiquola Mill for 19 years and, as of recent, he worked part time at Lou and Perrys, where he also enjoyed his favorite past time harassing and cutting up with the locals.
Richard leaves behind his wife of 38 years Tammy Reyna Allen, 4 children, Ricky James Allen, Floyd Ray Horne III (Tisha), Joshua Lee Horne (Danielle), Tanya Renee Allen Gilmer (Shane), fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandson and friends Susan Alvarez, Diane Johnson and DeeDee Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by both parents John and Marjorie Allen, two brothers Johnny and Robert Allen, one sister Claudia Carr and one son Trenton Allen.
Celebration of life for Rick will be at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 7832 SC 20, Honea Path, with Rev. Paul Cooper officiating, Monday February 27 at 2 p.m.
Send any flowers or condolences to Tanya Allen, 1400 Trail Road, Belton, SC 29627.