Richard Paul Strawhorn

MOORE — Richard Paul Strawhorn passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on August 26, 2022, at the age of 86. Richard was born in Due West, SC, on May 18, 1936, to Paul and Edith Strawhorn. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Edwards Strawhorn. Richard and Joyce were married in Due West on June 16, 1956.

