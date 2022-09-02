MOORE — Richard Paul Strawhorn passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on August 26, 2022, at the age of 86. Richard was born in Due West, SC, on May 18, 1936, to Paul and Edith Strawhorn. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Edwards Strawhorn. Richard and Joyce were married in Due West on June 16, 1956.
In addition to Joyce, Richard is survived by his daughter, Lynne Holt (Tommy) of Spartanburg, SC, his son Ken Strawhorn (Donna) of Greer, SC; his grandchildren Jessica Holt of Greer, Nick Holt (Laura) of Lexington, SC, Kendall Scruggs (Dustin) of Greer, and Caleb Strawhorn of Greer; great-granddaughters Charlotte Holt, Memphis Scruggs, and Rosie Holt; and his brother Charles Strawhorn (Kathy) of Honea Path, SC, his niece Tami Strawhorn of Columbia, SC, and his nephew Daniel Strawhorn (Blythe) of Honea Path, along with his great-nephew Sawyer Strawhorn and great-niece Emerson Strawhorn.
Richard spent his entire business career in the floor covering industry starting in 1957 at Bigelow Sanford Carpet Company at the Rocky River Yarn Plant in Calhoun Falls, SC; then served at the Bigelow Landrum (SC) Woven Carpet and Rug Plant and the Bigelow Sanford Corporate Headquarters in Greenville, SC. Following an acquisition of Bigelow by Fieldcrest Cannon, Richard and Joyce relocated to Kernersville, NC, while Richard served in financial leadership at the Greensboro, NC, headquarters of the Carpet and Rug Division. When Mohawk Industries acquired the Carpet and Rug Division, Richard and Joyce again relocated to Calhoun, GA, where Richard served in financial and risk management leadership roles until his retirement in 2006. Richard was justifiably proud of his 49-year unbroken tenure with essentially the same company through mergers, sales, acquisitions, and other major changes. His value and his adaptability are rarely paralleled in today’s business and corporate world.
Richard was also active in numerous business and community associations; serving in leadership roles in many of them. A few examples include the board of the Georgia Textile Manufacturing Association, the board of Coosa Valley Technical College, and as Chairman of the Gordon County (GA) Chamber of Commerce in 2000.
Following retirement from the world of business, Richard and Joyce traveled extensively seeing much of the rest of the world; by airplane, by train, by motorcoach, by ship, and on foot. They also enjoyed weeks-long visits to their coastal getaway in Surfside Beach, SC.
Richard was a member of multiple United Methodist Churches for over 60 years, serving in leadership roles at various levels. Most recently, Richard and Joyce found their church home at Bethel United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, SC, while maintaining close contact with other church families at Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, SC, and First United Methodist Church of Calhoun, Georgia.
A memorial celebration in honor of Richard will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29306, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. Fellowship with the family will follow immediately after. Honorary escorts will be the Bethel UMC Builder’s Sunday School Class. In the meantime, family members will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Trustee Fund or the Operating Fund of Bethel United Methodist Church at 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
