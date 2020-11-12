Richard L. Walters

WARE SHOALS — Richard Larry "R.L." Walters, 76, husband of Patricia Frederick "Patty" Walters, of Edgewood Drive, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at AnMed Health Center.
Born in Auburn, IN, he was a son of the late Harold "Doc" and Vera Fisher Walters. He was a member and deacon of the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church. He was a retired Truck Driver having worked for over 36 years at Mt. Vernon/Smith & Waters Trucking. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the AD 26 USS Shenandoah.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a daughter, Shelley Walters Halpin (James) of Donalds, two sisters, Virginia Simons (Tom) of Kendaville, IN, and Janet Foreman of Ft. Wayne, IN, a grandson, Richard Tyler Halpin (Amanda) and two great-grandchildren, Branson and McKinley Halpin, which he affectionately called Mo and Flo., and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, Keith Walters, and two sisters, LaVera Walters and Barbara Wurm.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, with Rev. Leon Jones officiating. Due to Covid-19 concerns the First Baptist Church encourages family units to sit on pews marked at the ends with blue tape and mask are encouraged. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Parker-White Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, Box 449, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com