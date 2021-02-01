ABBEVILLE — Mr. Richard L. Hill Sr., age 83, died January 29, 2021 at Abbeville Nursing Home. He was the widow of Ora Lee Hill. He survived by five children, four brothers and grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1 p.m.. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery, with Rev. Howard Harmon officiating. Public viewing will be Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home of Emma Hill at Raymond Road, Abbeville. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.