Richard James Gardner, 75, resident of Callison, husband of Sandra Peppers Gardner, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born March 8, 1946, in Kettering, England, he was a son of the late James Marshall and Joan Cox Gardner. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Furman University. Richard served in the National Guard and retired from Greenwood City Fire Department and Stockman Oil Company.
He was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. He was also a member and current Master of Friendship Masonic Lodge #25, A.F.M. Richard was a passionate golfer, a member of Star Fort Golf Club, and was a diehard Clemson Tiger fan.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and three children, Dickie (Angie) Gardner of Callison, DeeDee (Paul) White of Lexington, and Jennifer Alexander of Greenwood; three step children, Tracy Peppers, Phil Peppers, and Ken Peppers; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and beloved dogs, Oscar and Maggie.
He was predeceased by a sister, Tina Gardner and a step-son, Jeff Peppers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Rehoboth United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Peppers-Wray officiating.
Burial will follow at Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Greenwood City Fire Department.
Honorary pallbearers will be Senior Golfers of Star Fort and Friendship Masonic Lodge # 25.
Memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1808 Callison Hwy, Greenwood, SC 29646 or the charity of your choice.
