Richard Edward Van Orden

CALHOUN FALLS — Richard Edward Van Orden, 92, of Calhoun Falls, husband of the late Connie Fishack Van Orden, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Everett, MA to the late Edward Joseph Ronayne and Ester Marion Smith Van Orden.

A 1947 graduate of Mitchell County High School in West Texas and 1952 graduate of N. Texas State, Mr. Van Orden honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard and Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a real estate examiner and retired from a law firm in Richmond, VA. After relocating to Calhoun Falls, he worked with Pettigrew's Hardware for ten years. Mr. Van Orden was a member of the Calhoun Falls Lion's Club, American Legion Post 2 in Abbeville and Calhoun Falls United Methodist Church. He was inducted into the Lion's Club Hall of Fame in 2020.