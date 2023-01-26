CALHOUN FALLS — Richard Edward Van Orden, 92, of Calhoun Falls, husband of the late Connie Fishack Van Orden, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Everett, MA to the late Edward Joseph Ronayne and Ester Marion Smith Van Orden.
A 1947 graduate of Mitchell County High School in West Texas and 1952 graduate of N. Texas State, Mr. Van Orden honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard and Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a real estate examiner and retired from a law firm in Richmond, VA. After relocating to Calhoun Falls, he worked with Pettigrew's Hardware for ten years. Mr. Van Orden was a member of the Calhoun Falls Lion's Club, American Legion Post 2 in Abbeville and Calhoun Falls United Methodist Church. He was inducted into the Lion's Club Hall of Fame in 2020.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Van Orden; daughter, Brenda Van Orden; five brothers, Chester, Robert, Malcom, William and James Allan; and five sisters, Barbara, Ellen, Ester, Dorothy and Margaret.
Mr. Van Orden is the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be 2:00PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. A private burial was held in Warrenton Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Van Orden, may be sent the Calhoun Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 603, Calhoun Falls, 29628.