Richard Edward Van Orden

Richard Edward Van Orden

CALHOUN FALLS — Richard Edward Van Orden, 92, of Calhoun Falls, husband of the late Connie Fishack Van Orden, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Everett, MA, to the late Edward Joseph Ronayne and Ester Marion Smith Van Orden.

Tags