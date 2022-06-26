HODGES - Richard Earl Boling, 80, resident of Main Street, Hodges, husband of Frankie Godfrey Boling, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens.
Born August 8, 1941, in Whitmire, he was a son of the late Lawrence W. Boling and Cora Bledsoe Boling and was predeceased by a brother, George Boling (Rose) of Clinton.
Mr. Boling graduated from Whitmire High School and received an associate's degree from Presbyterian College, and served in the US Army Reserves. He retired from the United States Postal Service as postmaster of the South Greenwood Post Office.
A member of Harris Baptist Church and the Master's Disciples Sunday School Class of the church, he was also a member of the Bascomb Masonic Lodge #363, A.F.M., in Hodges and Knights Templar of Greenville and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. Richard was a very kind and gentle soul, who loved his family, fur babies, his church and enjoyed his personal singing ministry as he was known to many as the "singing postman".
Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are a daughter, Dawnna Price of Clinton; a step-daughter, Jackie and husband Jimmy Chalmers of Columbia; a brother, Donald and wife Linda Boling of Ware Shoals; a sister-in-law/brother-in-law/best friends, Brenda G. and Bobby S. Bishop of Hodges; grandchildren, Glendon, Riley and Colin Price of Clinton; and step-grandchildren, Jamison (Megan) Chalmers and Brice Chalmers, all of Columbia and Anna Grace (JD) Eney of Knoxville, TN; and a special buddy and nephew, Bryan Still of Hodges.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Entombment will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St., Greenwood, SC 29649, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
