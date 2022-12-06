Richard "Dick" Reeves

NINETY SIX — Richard "Dick" Ackroyd Reeves, 95, of Ninety Six, SC, died at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC, December 2, 2022.
The deceased was born to Courtney Harold Reeves and Esther Ackroyd Reeves in Evanston, IL, September 3, 1927.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Frengel Reeves, of Ninety Six, SC; son, David Courtney Reeves (Becky Nielsen Reeves) of Alamo, CA; and daughters, Hollis "Holly" Reeves Wilkes (Richard Wilkes) of Simpsonville, SC; Patricia "Tricia" Reeves Vinci of Lynnfield, MA; Elizabeth "Betsy" Reeves Kenyon (Peter Kenyon) of Frederick, MD; and Katherine "Kate" Reeves White (Jason White) of Charleston, SC.
The deceased is preceded in death by his parents, Courtney and Esther Reeves; daughter, Linda Reeves Pettit; brother, Courtney Harold Reeves, Jr.; granddaughter, Sydney Patricia Vinci; and nephew, Philip Walker Reeves.
Dick received his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. An Army Veteran of World War II, he additionally served as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserves.
Dick enjoyed a 42-year career in the paper industry, retiring in 1991 as Vice President and Group Executive from International Paper. He previously served as an executive of The Brown Company, J and J Rogers Company, and Hammermill Paper Company, as well as President of Western Paper Company.
Arrangements are by Harley Funeral Home & Crematory in Greenwood.
A memorial service will be held January 7, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood, with Rector Mary Balfour Dunlap presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Pathway House, 310 Panola Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made to gwdpathway.org.
