Richard "Dick" Reeves

NINETY SIX — Richard "Dick" Ackroyd Reeves, 95, of Ninety Six, SC, died at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC, December 2, 2022.

The deceased was born to Courtney Harold Reeves and Esther Ackroyd Reeves in Evanston, IL, September 3, 1927.