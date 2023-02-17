Richard ‘Dick’ Kenneth Hall Sr.
CLEMSON — Richard “Dick” Kenneth Hall Sr., 91, resident of Clemson Downs, widower of Joyce Colleen Forrester Hall, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Clemson Downs.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
CLEMSON — Richard “Dick” Kenneth Hall Sr., 91, resident of Clemson Downs, widower of Joyce Colleen Forrester Hall, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Clemson Downs.
Born June 20, 1931, Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late James L. and Ruby McDuffie Hall. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1958 graduate of Clemson College. Mr. Hall spent many years working for Greenwood Mills and retired from Celanese after 22 years.
He was a member of Clemson United Methodist Church in Clemson, The Ninety Six Lions Club, and also served on the Board of Directors of Clemson Downs.
Surviving are his children, Rick (Cathy) Hall of Clemson, Julie Hall (Ron) Huber of Pendleton, and Angela Hall Tarrance of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren Hunter (Mary Ann) Priester, Will Hall, Zach Huber (Molly), Erin Huber, Ashley (Collin) Harter, Jon Durr, Nick Durr, Matthew Durr; great grandson, Elijah Priester; a great-granddaughter, Maggie Huber; two sisters, Sybil Baker of Hodges and Jimmie Lou Hodges of Greenwood; and a brother, Gary Hall of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by a brother, Charles L. Hall.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road Clemson, SC 29631, with Rev. Tommy Wilkes and Rev. Nelson Stokes officiating.
Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Hodges. Pallbearers will be Hunter Priester, Will Hall, Zach Huber, Collin Harter, Jon Durr, Nick Durr, and Matthew Durr.
The family will receive friends 10-11 Monday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CARC Foundation, Inc, PO BOX 503 Clemson, SC 29633-0503 or to Clemson United Methodist Church, PO Box 590 Clemson, SC 29633.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hall family with arrangements.
