Richard "Buddy" Carter, 74, of 806 Taggart Avenue, widower of Velma Adams Carter, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Wesley Commons Health and Rehab Center. He was born on June 18, 1946 to Corrine Robinson Andrews and was raised by his grandparents, Richard Carter and Mozell Lockhart Carter. He was a member of Marshal Chapel Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Richgina Carter, one brother, Bobby Lee Andrews, and one sister, Kara Andrews.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Velva Carter, and Lorraine Carter, both of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Tracy (Roy) Freeman of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Kenny Andrews of Spartanburg, SC, and Vernon Andrews of Greenwood, SC; one sister-in-law, Alfredia (Ozzie) Bryant; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.