DONALDS — Richard Cade Jr., 81, of 344 Olin Smith Road, husband of Debra Davis Cade, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Hospice House and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Richard Reuben Cade and the late Jessie Mae Harris Cade. He was a member of Pleasant Rock A.M.E. Church, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, a Pittsburgh Steeler Fan, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Annie Bell Cade, son, Ronald Eugene Cade, brother, Lindsey Cade and sister, Mary Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 21 of years, Debra Cade; four sons, Richard (Judy) Cade and Frankie (Gina) Cade, both of Honea Path, SC, Rodney Dawson of Morrow, GA, and Ricky Dawson of Ellenwood, GA; one daughter, Mishiki Wright of Greer, SC; one stepdaughter, Shundra Davis of Greenwood, SC; five brothers, Robert (Louise) Cade of Wilmington, NC, Eugene Cade of Covington, GA, Jasper Cade of Greenville, GA, John Cade of Atlanta, GA, and Arthur (Mary) Brown of Honea Path, SC; two sisters, Rev. Ida Wallace of Wilmington, NC and Lola (Donald) King of Stockbridge, GA; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Jerry Aiken. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

