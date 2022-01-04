DONALDS — Richard Cade Jr., 81, of 344 Olin Smith Road, husband of Debra Davis Cade, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Hospice House and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Richard Reuben Cade and the late Jessie Mae Harris Cade. He was a member of Pleasant Rock A.M.E. Church, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, a Pittsburgh Steeler Fan, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Annie Bell Cade, son, Ronald Eugene Cade, brother, Lindsey Cade and sister, Mary Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 21 of years, Debra Cade; four sons, Richard (Judy) Cade and Frankie (Gina) Cade, both of Honea Path, SC, Rodney Dawson of Morrow, GA, and Ricky Dawson of Ellenwood, GA; one daughter, Mishiki Wright of Greer, SC; one stepdaughter, Shundra Davis of Greenwood, SC; five brothers, Robert (Louise) Cade of Wilmington, NC, Eugene Cade of Covington, GA, Jasper Cade of Greenville, GA, John Cade of Atlanta, GA, and Arthur (Mary) Brown of Honea Path, SC; two sisters, Rev. Ida Wallace of Wilmington, NC and Lola (Donald) King of Stockbridge, GA; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Jerry Aiken. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.