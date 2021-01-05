Richard Avery Wood
WARE SHOALS — Richard Avery Wood, 77, of Highway 25, Ware Shoals, husband of Carolinda “Lindy” Stuck Wood, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare, Greenwood.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Joseph Earl Wood and the late Kathleen Armstrong Wood Webb. He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and was retired from Monsanto and was a farmer. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are a son, Benjamin Alan Wood, Sr. (Amanda) of Ware Shoals, two brothers, Joe Wood, Jr. (Brenda) and Roger Wood (Patty) both of Ware Shoals, three sisters, Judy Ridgeway (Dan), Joyce Wood Davis, and Jane Carnell (Marion Ray) all of Ware Shoals, two grandsons, Alan Wood, Jr. and James Wood (Karli), a great granddaughter, Braylin Wood, and a grandchild forthcoming in July.
He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Terry Wood and Tim Wood.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mt Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Byron Wood and Rev. Bill Rogers officiating. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
The family will be at their respective homes. Friends may view between 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Parker-White Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 242 Mt. Bethel Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com