LAURENS — Rhonda Neeley Smith, 60, resident of Neely Ferry Road, wife of Cary Scott Smith, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Prisma Health Baptist in Easley.
Born March 15, 1960, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Steve Neeley and the late Kathleen Hall Neeley. She was a 1977 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. She was employed with the Ballentine Collision Center as parts manager.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 34 years and her father of Rock Hill, are two daughters, Amanda Smith and Angela Smith, both of whom live on the family property; and two grandsons, Michael Fleming and Asher Pace, both living on the property.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening using current CDC regulations regarding social distancing including the use of face masks.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating, and will be livestreamed. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Pace, Tony Smith, Brandon White, Jonathan Payton and Allan Dennis.
