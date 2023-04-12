HODGES — Vernon Rhett Bledsoe, 72, resident of Hodges, husband of Rachel Ouzts Bledsoe, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born May 1, 1950, in Edgefield, he was a son of the late Vernon Jay and Idelma Bodie Bledsoe. He was a 1969 graduate of Saluda High School and a 1971 and 1993 graduate of Piedmont Technical College. In 2004, Rhett retired as Sergeant Major from the South Carolina Army National Guard 263rd AAMDC after 35 years of service. Rhett retired from Eaton Corporation after 41 years of service and returned as a consultant for ATS for an additional five years.
He was a faithful member of Hodges Church of God for many years and served on the Pastor's Council and as an assistant Church Facilities Engineer.
Surviving in addition to his wife of nearly 50 years are a son, Brandon S. Bledsoe of Hodges; a daughter, Katrina Bledsoe (Todd) Miles of Sumter; five grandsons, Hunter S. Bledsoe, Eli J. Bledsoe, Tyler J. Miles, Ethan R. Miles and Austin McDonald; one granddaughter, Kyley J. Bledsoe; special great-niece and nephew, Faith and Noah Harvley and a host of other family members, with whom he was close.
Rhett was preceded in death by his sister, Laura E. Bledsoe.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hodges Church of God, with Rev. Donald Freeman and Rev. Earl Quick officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brian Clark, Furman Calhoun, Jeremy Pileggi, Rusty Harvley, Keenan Williams and David Harvley.
The family is at the home in Hodges and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Wednesday evening.
The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.