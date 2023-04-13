Rhett Bledsoe

HODGES — Vernon Rhett Bledsoe, 72, resident of Hodges, husband of Rachel Ouzts Bledsoe, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born May 1, 1950, in Edgefield, he was a son of the late Vernon Jay and Idelma Bodie Bledsoe. He was a 1969 graduate of Saluda High School and a 1971 and 1993 graduate of Piedmont Technical College. In 2004, Rhett retired as Sergeant Major from the South Carolina Army National Guard 263rd AAMDC after 35 years of service. Rhett retired from Eaton Corporation, after 41 years of service and returned as a consultant for ATS for an additional five years.