Rhett Bledsoe
HODGES — Vernon Rhett Bledsoe, 72, resident of Hodges, husband of Rachel Ouzts Bledsoe, passed away Monday, April 11, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born May 1, 1950, in Edgefield, he was a son of the late Vernon Jay and Idelma Bodie Bledsoe. He was 1969 a graduate of Saluda High School and a 1993 graduate of Piedmont Technical College. In 2004, Rhett retired as a Sergeant Major from the South Carolina Army National Guard D63 AAMDEC after 35 years of service. Rhett retired from Eaton Corporation after 41 years. After retirement from Eaton, Rhett returned to Eaton working as a consultant working for ATS for five years.
He was a member of Hodges Church of God.
Surviving in addition to his wife of nearly 50 years are a son, Brandon S. Bledsoe of Hodges; a daughter, Katrina Bledsoe (Todd) Miles of Sumter; five grandsons, Hunter S. Bledsoe, Eli J. Bledsoe, Tyler J. Miles, Ethan R. Miles, and Austin McDonald; one granddaughter, Kyley J. Bledsoe; special great-niece and nephew, Faith and Noah Harvley and a host of other family members with whom he was close.
Rhett was preceded in death by his sister, Laura E. Bledsoe.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hodges Church of God, with Rev. Donald Freeman and Rev. Earl Quick officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brian Clark, Furman Calhoun, Jeremy Pileggi, Rusty Harvley, Keenan Williams and David Harvley.
The family is at the home in Hodges and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Wednesday evening.
The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
For online condolences, please visit ww.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bledsoe family with arrangements.
