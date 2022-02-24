BRADLEY — Reverend William Joseph Leverett, 69, made his transition to his heavenly home on February 20, 2022 at Bon Secours-St. Francis Hospital Downtown in Greenville, SC.
He was born July 3, 1952, in New York and was the son of Bennie and Susie Leverett.
“Joe”, as he was affectionately known, was a graduate of Brewer High School. After high school, Joe furthered his education at Spartanburg Technical College and ECPI University.
Joe was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was currently employed with ZF Transmissions in Gray Court, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, La’Christian (CJ) Leverett and Reginald Leverett.
He leaves to mourn and cherish his fond memories; his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Ceceila Leverett; one son, Cedric (Renea) Leverett of Spartanburg SC; two daughters, Tonya (Jerome) Shaw, and Casandra Leverett, both of Lexington NC; one stepson, Steven Terrill Leak of Greenwood; three brothers, Jackie (Ennalie) Leverett of Germany, Apostle Clyde (Diane) Leverett of Columbus, OH, and Rev. Irving (Mary) Leverett of Mauldin, SC; one brother-in-law, Darnell (Mary) Leak, one sister-in-law, Latesia Ward, both of Greenwood, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, a special niece, and nephew, Itonya and Gregory Rollinson and a host of other loving nieces and nephews, as well as relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in the chapel of Parks Funeral Home. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 1- 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Leverett Family.
