Norman Henley Keesee, 69, of the Augusta Fields Subdivision, Greenwood, husband of Tammy Dodgen Keesee, caught his first glimpse of Glory and met his Savior Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Commerce, GA, he was a son of the late Jesse Henley Keesee and Cumi Sorrow Keesee. Norman spent his life serving the Lord as Youth Director and Minister of Music in churches in GA, NC, TN, and SC, during his 46 year ministry. He was a truly gifted and talented singer and songwriter. He loved the guitar, banjo and other instruments, playing in many bands and praise teams, directing dramas and leading orchestras. He loved outdoor activities and camping, but he loved his family most! His main goal in life was to tell others about Jesus and continued to do so after retirement through his Life Ever Laughter ministry. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and treasured his time as a member of the SC Baptist Singing Churchmen.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy of the home; his children, April Derise of Elgin, SC, and Andrea Wright (Nathan) of Elgin, SC; brother Michael Keesee (Lounette) of Powder Springs, GA, Carolyn Orr (Sid) of Woodstock, GA, and Christine Brooks of Commerce, GA; and grandchildren, Scarlett Wright, Lacey Derise, and Savannah Wright.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held by family in GA. The family request memorials be made to your local church Music Ministry.