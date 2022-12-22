Reverend Barrett T. Alewine

The Reverend Barrett T. Alewine, 75, of Greenwood, SC, husband of Martha Gallman Alewine, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Greenwood, SC, to the late Fred H. and Miriam Ficklin Alewine.

Reverend Alewine was a 1965 graduate of Greenwood High School, 1969 graduate of Furman University with a B.A., 1975 graduate of Furman University with an M.A., and received his Master of Divinity from The Divinity School of Duke University in 1982. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. He was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity, Furman University Singers, the Duke Divinity School Glee Club, and Military Officers Association of America.