The Reverend Barrett T. Alewine, 75, of Greenwood, SC, husband of Martha Gallman Alewine, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Greenwood, SC, to the late Fred H. and Miriam Ficklin Alewine.
Reverend Alewine was a 1965 graduate of Greenwood High School, 1969 graduate of Furman University with a B.A., 1975 graduate of Furman University with an M.A., and received his Master of Divinity from The Divinity School of Duke University in 1982. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. He was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity, Furman University Singers, the Duke Divinity School Glee Club, and Military Officers Association of America.
Reverend Alewine faithfully served as a United Methodist minister for over 40 years. His churches include O'Neal Street UMC in Newberry, SC; Belvedere UMC in Belvedere, SC; Northeast UMC in Columbia, SC; St. Mark UMC in Greenwood, SC; and currently Troy UMC in Troy, SC. Reverend Alewine retired June 30, 2014.
In addition to his parents, Reverend Alewine was preceded in death by a daughter, Adrian Hunter Alewine, and son-in-law, Jesse F. Kneece. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha, of the home; three daughters, Rebecca Hook (Melanie) of W. Columbia, Emily A. Kneece of Greenwood, and Lauren Alewine of Greenville; sister, Allison Alewine of Hyannis, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Cohen, Caroline, Lindsay, and Maddie, who were the lights of his life.
A service to celebrate Reverend Alewine's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main St. N., Greenwood, SC 29646, with the Reverend Stephen L. Love, D. Min., the Reverend Jason Wilson, the Reverend Steve Keck, and Mr. Jamie Peeler officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Reverend Alewine, may be sent to Troy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 158, Troy, SC 29848 or to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main St. N, Greenwood, SC 29646.