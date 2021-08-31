LAURENS — Rev. Willie Ray Patterson, 82, widower of the late Betty Louise Holland Patterson, resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community, went home to Heaven Monday August 30, 2021 at the Laurens County Hospital.
Born on December 19, 1938 in Anderson County to the late Joseph Clayton and Rosa Lee Brown Patterson, he graduated from Pendleton High School, Anderson College, went on to Furman University and obtained his BA, then to Wake Forest Southeastern Theological Seminary and obtained his Master of Divinity. He retired from Shiloh Baptist Church in Seneca after many years of pastoral service.
He was a member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church in Greenwood, where he faithfully continued to serve his Lord.
Surviving are his son, Don R. Patterson and wife Connie of Saluda; his brother, Bill Patterson and wife Jane of Sandy Springs; his grandchildren Jessica Nichols and husband Heath, Kayla Riley and husband Zack, all of Saluda; his great-grandchildren, Emerson and Alexandria Nichols, and Ella Kate Riley; his brother in law, A.J. Holland of Cheddar. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cara Angela Patterson and his sisters, Willie May Patterson and Margaret Timms.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 2 p.m. from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Lawton Neely and Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Due to the increase in COVID-19, please observe CDC guidelines.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Dr. Laurens SC 29360.
