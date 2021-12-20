CALHOUN FALLS — Rev. Oliver D. 'Willie' McCurry Sr., 67, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Mary Allison McCurry, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Lexington Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m.  Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 231 Heard Street, Elberton, GA 30635. Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the McCurry family.