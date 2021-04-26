Rev. Ruth Lomax Cosby
Reverend Ruth Lomax Cosby was born on November 19, 1929 in Abbeville, South Carolina, to the late James and Georgia Harper Lomax. She was the eighth of twelve children. After a very brief illness, she passed away peacefully at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, South Carolina, on April 23, 2021. Ruth was a life-long resident of Abbeville until relocating to West Columbia, SC.
She was educated in the Abbeville public schools. She also received her cosmetology certificate at a young age from Poro Beauty School, located on Millwood Avenue in Columbia, SC. She loved the hair care business and operated a beauty shop for years in Abbeville.
Rev. Cosby valued education; therefore, she returned to complete adult education courses. She proceeded to earn her high school diploma, a nursing assistant certificate from Piedmont Technical College and thrived while taking theology courses at Erskine College. She instilled the importance of education in her daughter and grandchildren celebrated and all of their academic accomplishments with joy.
Ruth loved to bring happiness to all, and her positive spirit was shown in all aspects of her life. This was especially evident as she mentored her co-workers while working at Abbeville Shirt Makers, served as a model student at Piedmont Tech, where she had exemplary grades and encouraged her classmates, and cared for her patients while working in home health care with the Abbeville Health Department. As a nursing assistant, Ruth took great pride in being an excellent caretaker and companion to her elderly clients who considered her a member of their family.
In addition to education, the love for family was obvious in any conversation that occurred with Rev. Cosby. She was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Cosby, and they were blessed to enjoy 65 beautiful years of marriage. One daughter, Denise, was born to this union. Because family was important,” Ruth L.”, as she was called by her brothers and sisters, loved being in the presence of her siblings, daughter, son-in-law, her grandchildren and extended family members.
“Mama Ruth”, as she was affectionately called by many, stretched her love beyond her biological family. She “adopted” many children and willingly provided advice and counsel to friends of her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. She was an excellent role model and one who delivered wisdom to many as she shared her life lessons.
While family was extremely important to Reverend Cosby, her faith and love for God was the main source of her strength, and her connection to God was evident in all aspects of her life. She became a Christian at an early age and initially joined her family church, St. Peter A.M.E. Church,in Abbeville. She eventually moved her church membership to Abbeville’s Piney Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. After becoming ordained as a minister, she served as the Pastor and Treasurer of Piney Grove, where she was instrumental in engaging a successful fund-raising campaign, building a new sanctuary, and supporting the congregation in paying off the mortgage in just seven years. Once the pastorate concluded, Rev. Cosby united with St. Luke Holiness Church in Greenwood, SC, where she served as District Sunday School Superintendent, on the Mt. Tabernacle General Board of Trustees, and the Mt. Tabernacle Women’s Board.
In her later years, Rev. Cosby relocated to West Columbia, SC, and she began attending Brookland Baptist Church with her daughter and son-in-law. She later joined as a full member and worshipped on a regular basis.
Ruth will forever be remembered by her devoted daughter, Dr. Denise (Dale) Cosby Collier of West Columbia, SC; her sister, Doris McIntyre of Detroit, MI, and her brother, Charles Lomax, of Abbeville, SC. Ruth’s pride and joy were her beloved grandchildren, Dale, II of Charlotte, NC, and Damaris of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends that cherish their memories of her. A special appreciation is also extended to Deloris Tyler who served as her caretaker for three years.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, South Carolina. Public viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at the Abbeville-White Mortuary in Abbeville, South Carolina.