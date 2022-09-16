Rev. Robert Shane Dorn, 54, resident of Garrett Drive, husband of Sheree Sprouse Dorn, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home.
Born July 7, 1968, in Tachikawa, Japan, he was a son of Robert Barney Dorn, Jr. and Luvenia Davis Dorn. A 1985 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a 2013 graduate of Liberty University, with a Bachelors of Arts in Religious Studies. Robert retired from Fuji Photo Film and was previously employed with Cullum Electric and Coca Cola of Greenwood and retired as pastor of Chappells Baptist Church, after having served First Baptist of Calhoun Falls and Bethabara Baptist Church of Cross Hill.
A member of Chappells Baptist Church, he was formerly a member, deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Men's Ministry director of Coronaca Baptist Church, before becoming a minister. He was an avid builder who loved to build things around the yard and in his home. Robert loved his family and was a help to everyone he could possibly serve.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home for 33 years and his parents of Troy; are a daughter, Dana Breanne Wescott (William) of Greenwood; two brothers, Randy Dorn (Lisa) of Greenwood and Billy Dorn (Debby) of Troy; two grandchildren, Shelby and Annabelle Wescott; and precious nieces, Kelsie, Kalee, and Kimberly, and Jackie.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Coronaca Baptist Church, with Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2-3 Sunday afternoon at the church.
