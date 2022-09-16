Rev. Robert Shane Dorn, 54, resident of Garrett Drive, husband of Sheree Sprouse Dorn, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home.

Born July 7, 1968, in Tachikawa, Japan, he was a son of Robert Barney Dorn, Jr. and Luvenia Davis Dorn. A 1985 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a 2013 graduate of Liberty University, with a Bachelors of Arts in Religious Studies. Robert retired from Fuji Photo Film and was previously employed with Cullum Electric and Coca Cola of Greenwood and retired as pastor of Chappells Baptist Church, after having served First Baptist of Calhoun Falls and Bethabara Baptist Church of Cross Hill.

