Reverend Moses B. Norman, Sr., age 92, formerly of 102 Biscayne Drive, Greenwood, SC, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born November 28, 1928 in Greenwood County to Roddie Norman and Lizzie Mae Statum Norman. He was educated in the Greenwood County Public Schools System. At a young age, he met Mary Helen Dunlap Norman and on December 2, 1945, they were united in Holy Matrimony.
Early in his working career, he was employed by Cecil Moore Construction. Thereafter and during a time when a man of color had few opportunities, he started a construction company, Moses Norman Construction. Many family homes in Greenwood County and surrounding areas were built by him. He was a skilled craftsman and contractor; always with meticulous care, making sure that each home met the highest standards; both in appearance and able to stand the test of time.
As a young man he was called into the ministry and continued his education with courses at Benedict College's Department of Theology. During his lifetime he pastored Little River Baptist Church in Ware Shoals, SC, Good Hope Baptist Church in Hodges, SC, Bush River Baptist Church in Newberry, SC, and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC. He was very active in his community and held active memberships in the Greenwood County NAACP, the Greenwood Home Builders Association and the Ministers Association of Greenwood County.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Helen Dunlap Norman, his eldest son, Moses B. Norman, Jr., one sister Lula Mae Fletcher, and four brothers, Willie N. Norman, Sr., Lonnie Norman, Edward Norman, Sr. and Joe Louis Norman.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Mary Ann Norman Alexander of Stone Mountain, GA; three sons, Elder Marvin E. (Mary) Norman of Charlotte, NC, Alvin B. Norman of Greenwood, SC, and Gregory A. Norman of Stone Mountain, GA; one brother Raymond (Louvenia) Norman, sisters Ruby Norman Evans and Beatrice Norman Williams and sisters-in-law Helen Norman, Bernice Norman, and Dorothy Norman, all of Greenwood, SC; ten grandchildren, Wilts C. Alexander IV, Cassandra Norman Benton, Michelle (Xavier) Norman Hall, Edward B. (Jennifer) Norman, Adrienne Alexander, Dion Alexander, Tiana Norman, Mack Norman, Seneca Norman and Maya Norman; nine great-grandchildren, Titus (Toya) Norman, Auchey' Davis, Bakari Benton, Tristan Norman, Jalin Norman, Prince Hall, Genesis Hall, Charlie Norman and Robin Norman; and two great-great-grandchildren, Titus D. Norman Jr., and Londyn Bell Norman, and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Mr. J. C. (Shirley) Hunter and others for all they did for our father down through the years.
Graveside services will be noon on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Jerry Brown. Viewing will be held 2-6 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family asks that you adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.