Rev. John Frank Williams

Rev. John Frank Williams, 82, of 910 Magnolia Drive, Greenwood husband of Toppsie Sanders Williams entered into eternal rest on December 30, 2021 at Self Regional .

He was born in Greenwood County October 11, 1939 a son of the late Chris Williams and Amanda Williams Williams. He was former Pastor of Rock Buffalo Baptist Church and St Goodwill Baptist Church. He was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills and Roberts Foundry.

Surviving in his wife of the home ; three sons, Calvin Williams (Natalie) of Atlanta, GA, Terry Williams and Detric McGowan both of Greenville, SC; three daughters, Carolyn Moton (Lonnie) , Lizzie Crawford

( Steven) of Greenwood and Cassandra Price (Jeffrey) of Summerville, SC; one sister, Amelia Elmore of Greenwood; 23 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and 5 gg grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Dr Danny R. Webb officiating. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Rev. Williams will be placed in the church at 10:00 am.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 pm on Wednesday at the funeral.

Please wear a mask during visitation at the funeral home and at the service.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family