DUE WEST — Rev. James Allen Loughner, 75, of Due West, husband of Vicki Whitman Loughner, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Uniontown, PA, to the late Donald Doran Loughner and Wanda Elaine Thomas Loughner.

Rev. Loughner is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vicki; two children, Benjamin 'Ben' Loughner (Nicolle) and Christina Hughes, all of Due West; six grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be at 1 p.m.  Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Scott Moore officiating. A private burial will be held at M. J. 'Dolly' Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Rev. Loughner, may be sent to Agape Hospice of SC, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Loughner family.

