BOCA RATON — Grayson (Barry) was 83, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away at Delray Medical Center on November 6, 2020.
Born August 26, 1937 in Greenwood, SC, he later attended Florida State University and The General Theological Seminary in New York City. After graduating he moved to Plant City, Florida, as priest of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and served as Dean of the Tampa Diocese. He was then called to St. Richard’s Church in Winter Park, Florida, where he retired.
He is survived by his sister, Judy B. Garvin, niece Lane T. Haselden (William M. Haselden) and great-niece Sarah H. Haselden, all of Columbia, SC. Grayson was predeceased by his father Grayson B. Garvin and mother Sarah (Bea) Garvin.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at a later date. We ask that memorials be made to St. Peter’s Church, Organ Fund, 302 Carey St., Plant City, Florida 33463.